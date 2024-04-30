SABC denies Monare being pressured into second vetting process

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has denied reports that its Group Executive for News and Current Affairs Moshoeshoe Monare is being pressured to undergo a second vetting process. Monare was appointed in June 2022.

The SABC says the vetting process is part of his contract.

In a statement released today, the SABC says all top-level executives are subjected to vetting and obtaining security clearance as part of their conditions of employment. The public broadcaster says Moshoeshoe submitted a Z204 security clearance form in October 2022.

The SABC confirmed that the vetting process is normal for all executives and that there is nothing sinister about it.

The corporation says even newly appointed Group Chief Executive Officer, Nomsa Chabeli, is undergoing security clearance as a requirement of her employment contract.

The SABC says it is not involved in scheduling such vetting or any aspect of this process as that is the prerogative of the State Security Agency under the Presidency.

On Monday, the Presidency said Monare was not being targeted but that he had failed to complete the verification process which involves a polygraph test.

The South African National Editors’ Forum and the Campaign for the Freedom of Expression among others said in a statement that the vetting process undermines the fundamental principles of media and editorial independence and freedom of the press.

Monare’s response to the vetting process: