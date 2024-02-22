SABC striving to ensure every voice heard in 2024 elections: Monare

Reading Time: < 1 minute

SABC’s Group Executive for News and Current Affairs, Moshoeshoe Monare says although it’s nearly impossible to ensure that every political party is given a platform ahead of the elections, the public broadcaster has plans in place to ensure equitable coverage.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that the 2024 General National and Provincial elections will take place on the 29th of May.

Monare says they are awaiting ICASA to announce its election coverage regulations.

“It’s a huge responsibility given the fact that it’s for the first time you have a situation in which independent candidates are allowed to contest the general elections. Which really, it’s going to make our election campaign very intense, very broad and is one of those things in our planning we need to make sure that even though it’s almost humanly impossible but we need to really make sure that every voice is heard.”

