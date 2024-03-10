SA wins Cape Town Cycle Tour’s men and women’s sections

Reading Time: < 1 minute

South Africans have won both the men’s and women’s sections of the 2024 Cape Town Cycle Tour in ideal race conditions.

The men’s race was won by Kent Main from Johannesburg in 2 hours 31 minutes and 21 seconds over 109 kilometers.

Tiffany Keep from Stellenbosch clinched the women’s race in 2 hours 12 minutes and one second over the 78 kilometre distance.

Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust Director David Bellairs says cyclists encountered some wind along the route.

Ballairs says, “It’s been an amazing day here at the Cape Town Cycle Tour 2024 while there is some wind at the start and the finish, it has been absolutely spectacular with 27 and a half people heading off the start line and two and a half thousand on the 42 km route. We’re hoping everyone gets around the route safely. We’re looking forward to welcoming them here in Green Point. The weather is superb.”

