South African cyclist, Chris Jooste, has won this year’s Cape Town Cycle Tour.

He finished in a time of two hours, 36 minutes and 14 seconds.

In the women’s category, Kim Le Court secured a first-place finish in a time of two hours,13 minutes and 20 seconds.

This is Le Court’s third consecutive title.

The 45th edition of the Cape Town Cycle Tour kicked off to a good start early on Sunday morning, in pleasant weather conditions.

Over 28 000 people are competing in the biggest timed bike race in the world.

In addition to the popular 109-kilometre route circling the Cape Peninsula, a shorter route of 42 kilometres has also been introduced.