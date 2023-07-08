South Africa will not abandon load shedding anytime soon, however, the country is also not staring Stage 8 in the face.

African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says significant strides have been made to improve generation capacity.

The NEC briefed the media in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

Ramokgopa says they have isolated and are maintaining problematic units while and managing to maintain generation capacity of 30 000 megawatts.

He says the improvements are not artificial as some naysayers claim

Ramakgopa has lauded South Africans for lowering the daily electricity demand.

He has called on Gauteng to be cautious of their usage with the cold front expected to hit on Monday.

ANC NEC economic transformation subcommittee media briefing: