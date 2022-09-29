One of the longest cultural festivals, World of Music, Arts and Dance (WOMAD) is coming to Cape Town this week.

Founded 40 years ago, WOMAD brings together artists from all over the globe.

For the first time in the event’s history, South Africans will get to experience the festival.

The Cape Town leg will take place this weekend with free live performances at the V and A Waterfront.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says as part of the event’s other activities, skills transfer workshops will be held by the international artists at the District Six Theatre, Langa’s Bridge Music Academy, the Ocean View Music Academy and Mitchells Plain Community Centre.

The festival is headed to Johannesburg next week.

VIDEO: WOMAD 2022 Highlights:

