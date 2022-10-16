President Cyril Ramaphosa has told business people and representatives of the Saudi government that South Africa is ready to share skills and mining expertise with them.

Saudi Arabia is seeking to venture into mining.

Ramaphosa who is leading a delegation of business people and ministers to Saudi Arabia, is on an investment drive.

A number of bilateral agreements in sectors including mining and agriculture have been signed.

Ramaphosa says mining has mutual benefits for the two countries.

“We have the mineral resources, but also the capability, the capacity and above all, the solid experience. Saudi Arabia is interested in developing its own substantial mining resources as we’ve heard. We look forward to our engagements between our respective countries where we can benefit [from] each other on a mutual basis,” adds Ramaphosa.

Earlier, President Ramaphosa added that he was pleased with how the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to open its doors for the enhancement of strong economic relations with South Africa.

He says the $5 billion worth of investment between the two countries could be increased if the bilateral agreements signed in Jeddah are implemented with speed.

The video below is reporting on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State visit to Saudi Arabia:

Meanwhile, Minister of Investment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Khalid AL Falih has expressed appreciation to the government of South Africa for further showing interest in enhancing trade relations between the two countries.

Falih says as the two countries continue to sign bilateral agreements, interactive trading will be a common activity in the future.