President Cyril Ramaphosa says the public is yearning for a revolutionary healthcare system, that will ensure access to quality healthcare.

He was speaking on the first day the Second Presidential Health Summit in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg on Friday.

The two-day meeting was called to take stock of the progress made since the last summit in 2018, and assess the country’s health system to implement the National Health Insurance.

Ramaphosa says the National Health Insurance (NHI) will introduce world class healthcare and he expressed his willingness to work with the private sector to ensure its success.

“The journey towards achieving NHI requires working with key stakeholders to prepare the health system of our country to accommodate the entire population in one system and ensure all can access quality health care. Our vision is to create a world health system, accessible to all citizens regardless of their socio-economic status.”

VIDEO: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the 2nd Presidential Health Summit: