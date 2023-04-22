President Cyril Ramaphosa says the African National Congress (ANC) and South Africa has suffered a major loss with the death of lawyer, businessman, and former student activist Tiego Moseneke.

He passed away in a car crash on Wednesday. He was the brother of former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, and the founder and controlling shareholder of Encha Group.

Moseneke will be laid to rest next week Wednesday.

Ramaphosa has visited the Moseneke home in Pretoria, where he told reporters that this is a great loss to the ANC.

“I’ve come here to pay my condolences following the passing of Moseneke. A loss of a brother to Judge Moseneke is devastating. I feel great sadness because I knew Tiego. He was a very loyal member of the ANC. I have great respect for him as a businessman, and as a human being, he will be among those we will miss for the attributes that he had as a human being. His passing was a bit too early, and we will miss him dearly.”

At the Moseneke family home in Groenkloof to pay our respects and convey our deepest condolences to the Moseneke family on the passing of anti-apartheid activist Cde Tiego Moseneke. pic.twitter.com/x04KQOpKNJ — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) April 22, 2023

President Ramaphosa pays visit to home of late Tiego Moseneke: Samkele Maseko