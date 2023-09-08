The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU)’s general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says the country has now entered the realm of a failed state, unable to deal with the multiple disasters it is facing.

Vavi says looking at the extent of the crises facing the country, it is easy to conclude that social dialogue through National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) has not been very successful.

He spoke to SABC News at the 28th Nedlac Summit in Midrand.

“Something has gone wrong and that something that has gone wrong requires leadership behind the scenes to see how do we deepen this dialogue between all of the formations that constitute Nedlac. Without that restart, Nedlac is going to become irrelevant. In fact, many people who are unemployed, who are at the face of poverty and inequities will easily come to the conclusion that this is a waste of their time,” explains Vavi.

Below is the full interview with Zwelinzima Vavi

Toxic mix of inefficiencies

Meanwhile, Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) CEO, Cas Coovadia, says the toxic mix of inefficiencies, including load shedding, has led to South Africa losing favour as an attractive investment destination.

He says the state appears to be powerless in addressing the various crises facing the country.

“Infrastructure failures across the board led to the outbreak of Cholera in Hamaanskraal earlier this year. And then recently, the death of 77 people in one building in Johannesburg, and the seeming inability of the state to deal with this, to deal with hijacking.”

“What should we be doing? We shouldn’t be saying that a particular law stops us from dealing with it. Follow the money, see who is getting the money for all these buildings and deal with them. We need to address these crises very quickly, all of this must challenge us to reflect deeply on our model of engagement as social partners.”

Below is the full interview with Zwelinzima Vavi