Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi says that while Nedlac’s performance has improved in the 2022-23 financial year, progress on labour market reform remains slow.

Nxesi says that after business, labour and government had tabled proposals for labour law reform in 2021, the matter remains unresolved.

He says that some of the amendments proposed by the parties included improving the functioning of the Labour Court and collective bargaining to better serve workers.

Nxesi was addressing delegates at the 28th Nedlac Summit at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

“The issue of the backlog in the Labour Court has compromised a lot of workers. The issue there is the few judges who are overworked at the Labour Court; it’s a very serious matter which I think we have long been discussing. Unless we add the capacity of the judges, we will compromise a lot of workers. There are cases that have gone on for three to four years.”

@NEDLAC_SA Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi voiced his concern about progress in Labour market as just too slow. He said he had hoped for speedier agreements on a number of changes and quicker legislation processed. #NedlacSummit28 pic.twitter.com/rh46nGasSz — NEDLAC (@NEDLAC_SA) September 8, 2023