The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa has risen to 3 635. The Health Department says the total number of tests conducted to date is 133 774, of which 6 868 were done in the last 24 hours.

Government says they regrettably report seven more COVID-19-related deaths. This increases the total to 65.

Five of them occurred in the Western Cape and two in KwaZulu-Natal.

The government has expressed condolences to the affected families and appreciated the health workers who treated the patients.

The provincial breakdown is as follows: Gauteng 1224, Western Cape 1079, KwaZulu-Natal 758, Eastern Cape 377, Free State 106, Limpopo 27, North West 24, Mpumalanga 23, Northern Cape 16, with 1 unallocated case.

Earlier, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize deployed various health experts to the Eastern Cape to assist the province with efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The experts will do audits of personal protective equipment, following complaints in the province by some health workers.

The Eastern Cape Health Department welcomed the deployment saying it believes this will go a long way in assisting the Eastern Cape to curb the coronavirus.

COVID-19 infections continue to increase in Nelson Mandela Bay:

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has applauded South Africa’s efforts to curb the number of coronavirus infections in the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland, the head of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, Mike Ryan said government’s early implementation of an early lockdown has contributed to slowing down the spread of the virus.

“It is interesting in the way in which South Africa is bringing the diseases under control and how Africans in many ways and in some ways are showing the way. This strategy in RSA was based on preparation of primary prevention lockdown and enhanced surveillance.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be addressing the nation again tomorrow when he is expected to announce plans to gradually lift the lockdown after the extension comes to an end next Thursday.

The WHO has made fresh calls to countries globally to strictly enforce their lockdown restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide have increased to more than 2.5 million with more than 170 000 deaths.

Addressing a virtual media briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus highlighted complacency as one of the main concerns.

“We see different trends in different regions even within regions most countries are still in the early stages of the epidemic and some are starting to see a resurgence in cases. Early evidence suggests most of the world’s population remains susceptible. That means epidemics can easily reignite. One of the greatest dangers we face now is complacency. People understandably want to get on with their lives because the lives and livelihood are at stake. But the world will not and cannot go back to where it was there must be a new normal.”

WHO updates media on the latest figures:

Below is a Live Tracking of the cases, death toll and other information, updated daily: