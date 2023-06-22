Rwanda’s economy expanded by 9.2% in the first quarter of this year compared to 7.9% in the same period in 2022.

According to data from the country’s Institute of Statistics, the improvement is due to a strong rebound in the service sector.

At over 9% growth in the first three months of this year, Rwanda’s economy got off to a flying start.

Meetings, incentives, conferences, and events otherwise known as MICE helped the Rwandan services sector recover to contribute 44% of the GDP.

Recent multi-million dollar investments in infrastructure to host conferences and events have helped boost the country’s prospects as a MICE destination.

At an average of over 7% growth every year over the last two decades, Rwanda enjoyed strong economic growth before the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the key contributors to that growth have been energy, agriculture, trade, hospitality, and financial services.

While the latest government statistics show a strong economic recovery, the performance of the country’s economy this year could hit a few bumps.

During a recent national budget presentation, the finance ministry pointed out that drought or a dip in global commodity prices could affect Rwanda’s economy.

According to the government, the economy is expected to slow to 6.2% percent in 2023, compared to 8.2% last year. -Report by Isaac Lukando