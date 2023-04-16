The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the North West says the Rustenburg Local Municipality has not yet taken a decision on the proposed amalgamation of some municipalities.

The aim of the merging of the municipality with the neighbouring Koster-based Kgetleng River and some parts of Madibeng in Brits as well as Moses Kotane in Mogwase, is to create a Metro.

The Municipal Demarcation Board is currently considering the municipality’s application for a metro and is preparing for public comments on the matter.

DA councillor in the municipality, Luan Snyders says, “No voting on this process has taken place in a council. Section 79 committee which will handle the demarcation board’s proposal to amalgamate the two municipalities has been established, with two DA members on the section 79 Committee.”

“It should also be noted that the DA is not in agreement with the amalgamation. The Democratic Alliance, however, is calling on residents to object against the MDB’s proposal to amalgamate the two municipalities,” adds Snyders.

Some ratepayers in Rustenburg have rejected the proposal.

One of them, Frans Rootman says, “Rustenburg Local Municipality does not have the financial viability nor administrative or operational capacity to perform municipal functions in your proposed new areas in an effective, and efficient manner as prescribed.”

“The municipality cannot even fix potholes or street-lights in Rustenburg. How will they do it in Koster? The municipality do not even properly collect outstanding debtors in Hartbeesfontein, how will they do it in Ledig close to Sun City,” adds Rootman.