The Rustenburg Local Municipality in the North West could soon become a metro.

The Municipal Demarcation Board is currently considering an application to have the neighbouring Kgetleng River Local Municipality and some parts of Madibeng and Moses Kotane Municipalities incorporated into Rustenburg.

Speaker of the Rustenburg Local Municipality, Koketso Mogomotsi, says the matter has been discussed in council.

“These proposals that were submitted, the council said they are beautiful. They support it. It’s only one party that was not in support, the FF Plus, but the majority, overwhelming majority of council, simply said no, no, no, no, no, we agree. When I’m talking about overwhelming, you’re talking about 87 out of 90 councilors because FF Plus has three councilors. But of course, decisions of council bind them and they, then it becomes a decision of council as they are members of council.”

The FF Plus is against the application for Rustenburg to become a metro.

FF Plus Member of Parliament De Wet Nel, “The only reason why this is probably happening is because the ANC are busy losing control of Rustenburg. They already below the 50% voter mark and they are currently governing with a coalition with smaller parties. They are showing their true colours. We have a big problem as the Freedom Front Plus, with these bigger municipalities. It does not work. Centralization doesn’t work. We saw that with JB Marks Municipality.”