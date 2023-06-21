The Russia-Ukraine conflict and the recent Africa Peace Mission led by some African leaders dominated talks between President Cyril Ramaphosa, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, when they held a joint working visit in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa used the engagements to update the two NATO members about what transpired in Russia and Ukraine.

Ramaphosa says, “Among other things, we called for de-escalation of fighting and for negotiations to commence with urgency, for the release of prisoners of war and return of children, for the greater humanitarian support and for the reconstruction to be prioritised.

“We need the meetings to highlight the damaging effects that this conflict is having on African countries and economies, contributing to food shortages and a rise in the cost of living.”

Rutte says he appreciates the opportunity to get a briefing about some of the burning issues.

He says, “We were fortunate to get a debrief about your visit to Kiev and St Petersburg a couple of days ago and you just returned. We have to continue the conversation to stabilize the situation, but also the insight about what’s happening in Africa. You briefed us about DRC and Mozambique, but also the broader opportunities in Africa and I see there is a free economic zone established – and for South Africa relations with the European Union remain number one.”

Russia, Ukraine war African Peace Initiative dominate talks with Denmark, Netherlands PMs

Peace and stability

Frederiksen has stressed that strong democracies must cooperate to find peace and stability.

She says, “We have so many challenges in front of us, you are facing a new conflict in your continent.

We are facing a war in Europe and none of these conflicts and wars can be solved without cooperation from strong democracies. You have for more than 30 years supported international law. You’re a strong global voice and we are here to hear your perspective.”

South Africa seems to be attracting a number of international envoys and even the French top diplomat is in town and she has hinted that President Emmanuel Macron may come for the BRICS Summit later this year.

French Foreign Affairs Minister, Catherine Colonna says, “There are reports that the French Foreign Affairs Minister conveys the idea that President Macron will be happy to come and be invited. We are not part of BRICS. We are eager to join the group but to join the conversation certainly, it is also useful why we don’t come to you if you come to us.”

German Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock is also expected to come to our shores and the Russia-Ukraine conflict will take centre stage.

VIDEO: Ramaphosa hosts Prime Ministers Mark Rutte and Mette Frederiksen of Netherlands, Denmark:

