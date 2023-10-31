sabc-plus-logo

Home

Homecoming celebration for 2023 Rugby World Cup Champions

SABC-News
  • Springboks players, coach and Minister of Sport Zizi Kodwa address the media and fans at the OR Tambo International Airport.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC-News Boks
Reading Time: 2 minutes

The 2023 Rugby World Cup Champions are back home. The Springboks arrived at the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg earlier on Tuesday.

Despite the rain, scores of fans gathered at the airport to give the Springboks a warm welcome home, following their thrilling victory in the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. The team secured a nail-biting win against New Zealand on Saturday, with a final score of 12-11.

South Africa now boast four World Cup titles.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has dedicated South Africa’s triumph in France to the people of South Africa. Speaking at the airport in Kempton Park — the captain also thanked South Africans for their unwavering support throughout the tournament.

“I just want to say on behalf of the team, we honestly would like to say thank you to the people of South Africa. It has been a long and tough 20 weeks that we have been together, but it has been four years that the coaching staff and the management have been planning for this opportunity for us to win back-to-back World Cups.”

Author

MOST READ
RELATED STORIES