Homecoming celebration for 2023 Rugby World Cup Champions

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The 2023 Rugby World Cup Champions are back home. The Springboks arrived at the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg earlier on Tuesday.

Despite the rain, scores of fans gathered at the airport to give the Springboks a warm welcome home, following their thrilling victory in the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. The team secured a nail-biting win against New Zealand on Saturday, with a final score of 12-11.

South Africa now boast four World Cup titles.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has dedicated South Africa’s triumph in France to the people of South Africa. Speaking at the airport in Kempton Park — the captain also thanked South Africans for their unwavering support throughout the tournament.

“I just want to say on behalf of the team, we honestly would like to say thank you to the people of South Africa. It has been a long and tough 20 weeks that we have been together, but it has been four years that the coaching staff and the management have been planning for this opportunity for us to win back-to-back World Cups.”

Those who followed rugby will know the struggles black players faced, being called qouta players. But arrival of Rassie Erasmus made sure that if you are good enough you get selected regardless of the colour of your skin. He deserves all the recognition. #SpringboksRWC pic.twitter.com/WB4sqxh95B — Madiba waseQamata (@Tabile_Zukile) October 31, 2023

Minister Zizi Kodwa it can only fair and deserving to create and appoint Coach Rassie Erasmus to a position of Sporting Director of all National Teams in South Africa the fellow has proved beyond doubt his leadership qualities and above all his patriotism. @zizikodwa @RassieRugby pic.twitter.com/wqWYgrPFEB — Matsidikanye Moswane (@matsi_moswane) October 22, 2023