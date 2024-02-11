Robben Island Museum to memoralise Ex-Political Prisoners

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Robben Island Museum has signed a memorandum of agreement with the Association of Ex-Political Prisoners in Cape Town to foster relationship. This as South Africa marks 30 years of democracy.

Museum Chairperson, Professor Saths Cooper, says the signing of the agreement is an important occasion.

“This agreement we signed today is going to ensure that the relations between our most important stakeholder, outside of the public ex-political prisoners who are dwindling species, becomes regulated and we ensure that their involvement in critical history and memory projects is ensured.”

Cooper adds that the timing was befitting.

“It is also significant that we doing it on the date when Madiba was released 34 years ago.”

The Association of Ex-Political Prisoners has welcomed the signing of a memorandum of agreement with the Robben Island Museum.

The secretary of the association, Mpho Masemola, says the agreement means they will be working with the museum to preserve the heritage of the island.

“It is a historical moment for all of us because we have been talking about these grieviances for the past 10 years. Calling for an agreement with Robben Island because we regard ourselves as reliving heritage so that we can assist Robben Island with the social economic problems that affect political prisoners. And also to preserve our historical and cultural heritage of Robben Island. So it is indeed a very significant day that we should mark in history as a turning point for us as ex-political prisoners.”