Langa which is the oldest township in the Western Cape is gearing up to celebrate its centenary in 2023.

The township was established in 1923 following forced removals from District Six and later from nearby Ndabeni. The township was named after Xhosa Chief Langalibalele, who was imprisoned on Robben Island for two years in 1873 for rebelling against the Natal government.

The sprawling township of Langa with its rich history and heritage, is situated along the N2 highway, about 13 kilometers from the Cape Town CBD. In three months’ time, the celebrations of its centenary will kick in.

Organising Committee spokesperson Alfred Magwaca says, “Our celebration plans are going to be starting in April, the same month they moved from kwaNdabeni to kwaLanga. Between now and then, we are going to be creating a hype in a way of us inviting anyone who wants to be part of this journey with us to come with his or her programme.

Western Cape’s oldest township Langa gears up to celebrate its centennial

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Initially it was documented that Langa had been established in 1927 but the organising committee clarified when it came into existence.

The oldest township in Cape Town has however not progressed that much socially, a century later, with many residents still living in poverty and squalor, amid soaring crime and unemployment levels.

Year-long celebrations have been planned to commemorate the 100 year old township through a variety of activities and programmes.