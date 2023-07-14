Former Robben Island prisoner and Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) member, Imam Achmad Cassiem, has passed away in Cape Town at the age of 77.

He joined the armed struggle at the age of 15 and was imprisoned on Robben Island two years later.

Cassiem was also the founder and leader of Qibla, which was labelled as a terrorist group by the US State Department.

The organisation was founded in 1979.

Cassiem’s funeral service will be held in Landsdowne this afternoon according to Islamic traditions before he’s laid to rest at Johnson Road Cemetery in Athlone.