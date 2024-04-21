Dr Motsoko Pheko’s passing is a great loss: PAC

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) has described the passing of liberation struggle veteran, Dr Motsoko Pheko, as a great loss to the party.

The former PAC president passed away on Friday at the age of 93.

Tributes are continuing to pour in for Pheko.

PAC Secretary General, Apa Pooe described Pheko as not only a magnificent writer, but as a person who was vocal on the land issue.

“The whole thing about Dr Pheko is that he was a glorific writer. He documented a lot of things that were happening during the liberation struggle in this country and what the PAC stood for. In parliament, he clearly articulated what is the PAC position on various aspects, in particular the issue of the land, emphasising that the struggle in this country was about land and the return of the land to African people. And we should take that as a legacy he leaves behind for all of us.”

Pooe elaborates on the loss of Dr Motsoko Pheko:

Ramaphosa sends condolences

President Cyril Ramaphsa has sent his condolences to Pheko’s family and the PAC at large.

In a statement, the President says: “With the passing of Motsoko Pheko, we are grateful for the extended lifetime during which this son of Lesotho became a champion of our liberation struggle and fought for the rights of dispossessed and landless people who had endured colonialism and apartheid.”

“His diverse qualifications and interests made Motsoko Pheko an invaluable contributor to human development and the intellectual heritage of our nation and that of our continent whose causes and accomplishments were uppermost in his consciousness and activism.”

“As we observe 30 Years of Freedom, we honour all individuals and political traditions who brought about the dispensation in which we live today and to whom we remain indebted.”

VIDEO | Tributes pour in for Dr Motsoko Pheko: