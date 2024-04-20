Former PAC president Motsoko Pheko passes away

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Many South Africans are in mourning after anti-apartheid activist and former President of the Pan Africanist Congress, Dr Motsoko Pheko passed away yesterday. He was 93.

Pheko’s passing has been confirmed by the Pheko family in a statement.

Pheko was also an author, lawyer, historian and academic.

Family spokesperson Zandi Radebe has thanked South Africans for the love and support that the family is receiving.

Meanwhile, the PAC has sent out its condolences to the family.

Party Secretary General Apa Pooe says he hopes that Pheko’s life will inspire South Africans to strive for the return of the land African people on the continent.

“It is with a heavy heart that the PAC announces the passing of Dr Motsoko Pheko a former PAC President. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all those whose lives he touched. Dr Pheko’s dedication to the liberation struggle and his unwavering commitment to the ideals of pan Africanism will always be remembered and cherished. May his soul continue to inspire us to strive for the return of the land to African people and unity across the African continent.”