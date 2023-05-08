The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) says the chaos that continues to play out at the many coalition-led municipalities must be a thing of the past.

Party president Mzwanele Nyhontso has called for regulations to be put in place. He says as the country prepares for the 2024 General Elections, coalitions are highly likely at both national and provincial levels.

Nyhontso addressed the media at the PAC’s new headquarters in Johannesburg this morning, following the party’s NEC meeting over the weekend.

“It is going to happen in the national government…and it will be good to have a resident for six months and change him, what is wrong with that…because it is happening in Britain, and nobody complains that Britain is going down. In fact, Britain last had different prime ministers in a few months, but their economy is still strong. That means there’s nothing wrong in changing faces if the faces are not doing right. But there’s something wrong if coalitions are not regulated. My point is that we must regulate coalitions.”

Relationship with AZAPO

Meanwhile, the PAC says that it’s ready to cement its bond with Azapo ahead of next year’s general elections.

The so-called festival of ideas is aimed at coming up with solutions for problems faced by the country.

“Azania is on fire, we must unite, PAC and Azapo must unite. It is going to be a great idea if these two parties go to elections as one party and contest the elections. But of course, it’s a mandate that must be drawn from the structures of both organisations.”

VIDEO | PAC briefing on NEC meeting outcomes: