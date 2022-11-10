Rivonia Circle, a political think tank, will be embarking on a campaign to encourage half a million voters to participate in the next national polls.

The @rivonia_circle will be announcing the results of a political survey they conducted. Amongst the questions the survey covered was; Why many South Africans do not vote. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/Ix9l3iBvgs — Natasha Nokuthula Phiri (@NatashaN_Phiri) November 9, 2022

The 2021 municipal elections had the lowest voter turnout in its democratic history in South Africa at 43%.

Rivonia Circle has released the outcomes of a study conducted among 2 000 people which showed a recession in democratic trends in the country.

Part of voting is choosing what is important to us and what we want the incoming government to address. Last week we facilitated another Democracy Builder with the community of Wembezi, these are some of the things the community members linked to the power of their vote. pic.twitter.com/8WGbp3IWAh — Rivonia Circle (@rivonia_circle) November 8, 2022

Among the issues, the study focused on why some South Africans don’t vote and what choices voters would make if elections were held today.

Head of Policy and Research at Rivonia Circle Lukhona Mnguni says, “Following this example, we are going to try as the Rivonia Circle to help about 500 000 voters obtain an ID and we are also going to try and register 500 000 new voters by 2024. We’ll do that on an infrastructure and platform that we will be able to demonstrate exactly how many people we have helped register to vote. That’s our ambitious target between now and 2024; that we’ve got to bring at least 500 000 new voters outside of the IEC processes of voter registration and so on to ensure that you energise the electoral process.”

