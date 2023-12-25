Rising costs sees downsized Christmas

Reading Time: < 1 minute

As the cost of living continues to rise, many South Africans find themselves reevaluating their holiday traditions. Escalating food prices and overall living expenses have compelled numerous families in Durban to opt for a more frugal Christmas celebration at home.

Traditionally a time of joy, festivity, and gatherings, Christmas this year for Durban residents is marked by financial constraints. Families express that the economic challenges have led them to cut back on entertainment and spending, emphasizing the importance of spending quality time together.

One resident shared, “You just need to be with the family. It’s not like before where we knew it’s Christmas tomorrow, there’s excitement and everybody is happy. There’s just too much wrong going on. Life is very difficult now; you can’t spend like before.”