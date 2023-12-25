Gauteng MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko to visit Christmas babies

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko is expected to visit Sebokeng Hospital, in the Sedibeng District Municipality this morning, to welcome babies born on this Christmas Day and congratulate the mothers.

Nkomo-Ralehoko says she will use this time to also advise the parents on the importance of using the in-house Home Affairs offices to register their babies immediately after birth.

The Department of Home Affairs has in place an early-bird registration programme inside hospitals which allows mothers to register their children’s birth immediately after giving birth.

Last year, Gauteng welcomed more than 200 babies born on Christmas Day.

MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko previously visited Bertha Gxowa Hospital in Germiston, in the East Rand and gifted the mothers with baby starter kits that included diapers and baby bathtubs.