Gerco Van Deventer spends Christmas with his family

The family of Gerco van Deventer who was kidnapped by Al Qaeda in Libya have broken their silence, following his recent release. After spending six years as a prisoner of Al Qaeda, the family has confirmed that he has safely returned home and has spent Christmas with them.

Gift of the Givers helped secure his release earlier this month.

Van Deventer’s wife, Shereen explains:

“The Van Deventer family would like to confirm that Gerco has safely returned to South Africa. Gerco has been receiving the necessary medical support and he’s in good health and spirits. We’d like to express our sincere gratitude to the Algerian government, in securing Gerco’s release. We’re also grateful for the role played by South Africa’s State Security Agency in facilitating his release and safe return to South Africa. We acknowledge the efforts played by several NGOs and specifically the Gift of the Givers for all their efforts in trying to secure Gerco’s release. We humbly request that we be given the necessary space and privacy to allow us to heal.”