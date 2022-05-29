Rihanna’s brand Fenty Beauty has been launched in Africa. On Friday it will be available in eight new countries, including South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Botswana, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Namibia, and Zambia.

For years, makeup lovers and Riri fans have been urging the star to bring her brands to the continent.

Rihanna brings Fenty Beauty to Africa:

These are the products that have made her into a billionaire.

The SABC attended the launch and to look on what the brand will be bringing to the beauty and personal care market in South Africa.

The brand is been viewed as the overall game changer for the global beauty and skin industry.

WE IN DIS BIHH, #FENTYAFRICA!! 🌍 Shop AWL ya Fenty faves in these local Africa retailers NOW ‼️👇🏾 🇧🇼Botswana: Edgars

🇰🇪Kenya: Lintons Beauty

🇬🇭Ghana: Essenza

🇳🇦Namibia: Edgars

🇳🇬Nigeria: Essenza

🇿🇦South Africa: Edgars and Arc Stores

🇿🇲Zambia: Color Cafe

🇿🇼Zimbabwe: Catts Beaute pic.twitter.com/zpREI6iUky — FENTY BEAUTY (@fentybeauty) May 27, 2022

Prior to the launch of Fenty Beauty in 2017, make up brands has been limited foundation shades particularly for black people.

Fenty Beauty has been highly praised for its cosmetics lines, which covers a wide range of skin tones.