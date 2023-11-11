Bail application of alleged Limpopo rhino poaching kingpin postponed

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The bail application of an accused rhino poaching kingpin has been postponed to next Friday in the Naphuno Magistrate’s Court outside Tzaneen in Limpopo.

Joseph Nyalungu, popularly known as Big Joe, is accused of involvement in rhino poaching in Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

The charges against him include possession of rhino horns, poaching, and money laundering.

The state has opposed bail, arguing that Nyalungu is a flight risk and might commit further crimes.

He has been remanded in custody.

VIDEO | Canines deployed to curb rhino poaching: