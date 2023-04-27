Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality residents in the Eastern Cape say they are not pleased by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Department of Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Deputy Minister Parks Tau’s visit to the municipality.

Tau met leaders to discuss calls to have the municipal council dissolved.

Efforts to bring stability to municipalities governed by coalitions: Parks Tau:

The Municipality has been facing challenges including significant financial and service delivery failures for a prolonged period.

Komani Protest Action Leader, Yolanda Gcanga says government is holding back a decision which approved the dissolution of the Enoch Mgijima Municipal council.

Gcanga adds, “We don’t understand why the deputy minister is assigned here to start a process that has already been done. We don’t understand why they are hiding this cabinet outcome from us, because definitely there is an outcome from what was decided on the 15th of February from the KPA protests.”