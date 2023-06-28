The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs says an African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) councillor in the Umhlathuze municipality at Richards Bay Pastor JF Myaka was allegedly shot dead by an attacker while he was delivering a sermon in Nseleni.

It is alleged that there were two other gunmen on the scene as well.

COGTA says in a statement that the municipality has lost a diligent councillor who refused to take bribes on a number of occasions.

A delegation of the municipality will be meeting with the Myaka family on Wednesday to convey their condolences.