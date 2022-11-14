The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) says residents in northern KwaZulu-Natal may be requested to evacuate areas affected by possible flooding amid heavy rain conditions.
Disaster management teams remain on high alert after a weather warning was issued by the SA Weather Service.
CoGTA’s head of communications in KZN Nonala Ndlovu says, “We have issued a warning and we have also spoken to our disaster management teams in those areas to be on high alert and assist communities if anyone comes into distress so that they may be evacuated and move to safer ground.”
