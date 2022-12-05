The community of Ngwenyeni and Dludluma in Nkomazi, Mpumalanga, are at loggerheads with the Mlambo Tribal Authority in Mbuzini over the illegal occupation of a piece of land.

Residents invaded the land after criminals began using it as a hideout. The community claims that the criminals hide stolen vehicles before smuggling them into Mozambique.

The Mlambo Tribal Authority filed a case against the residents, and the Mpumalanga High Court dismissed it last week.

The Mlambo tribal authority owns this land and has filed an appeal. Community leader Zephania Ndlovu says, “What we heard from the court was the judge said No. We don’t get the right documentation that shows the land belongs to Mlambo so because of that he decided to withdraw the case unless Mlambo if he wants to appeal the case he will appeal the case at the same court by bringing the right documents because the documents he submits to the court last was not good documents he did not submit original title deed.”