Residents called to assist in finding missing Shandrifa Louw

Reading Time: < 1 minute

There is still no trace of 17-year-old Shandrifa Louw who went missing almost three weeks ago around Prieska in the Northern Cape. Police have requested the assistance of residents after the teenager failed to return home from an outing with friends.

Parents of the missing girl say they last saw her on February the 28th.

Police spokesperson Timothy Sam explains, “The police in Prieska can confirm that there is no breakthrough yet, in finding missing Shandrifa. Police and community groups have combed through the area around her disappearance and with the assistance of police K9 search and rescue team and diving units, they have moved along the Orange River in search of her. Police investigations are continuing.”

RT #sapsNC #SAPS Prieska seek public assistance in locating a #missing teen, Shandrifa Louw (17), from Protea Close, Ext 15, Prieska. She was reportedly last seen when she left the “Koppie,” a heritage site in Prieska to return home, but never arrived. Info->D/WO Bosman 082 495… pic.twitter.com/M2nDBtUk7P — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) March 2, 2024