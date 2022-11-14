An informal settlement of over three decades old is yearning for development. The Popo Molefe Informal Settlement in Rustenburg is made up of shacks, and has no basic services such as water, roads and electricity.

Its plight was highlighted recently when a low-lying bridge got flooded, following a dam wall collapse. Residents say their endless efforts to address this fell on deaf ears. The community representative is Progress Mabandla.

“It is necessary for them to formalise this squatter camp so that we get service delivery such as water, roads, electricity, clinic, schools and recreational facilities here,” says Mabandla.

Mayor of the Rustenburg Local Municipality Sheila Mabale-Huma says they are in the process of formalising the Popo Molefe Informal Settlement.

“We are in a process of formalising our informal settlement. So currently as we speak, the informal settlement that is next to us is Popo Molefe, we are in a process of formalising it. Obviously even the very same bridge is going to be affected during the process of formalising it. The contractor has already been introduced to the community, the contractor is on site.”

Rustenburg Municipality to formalise some informal settlements: