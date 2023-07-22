An earth tremor has been reported this evening in several parts of Johannesburg. According to Johannesburg emergency services, reports of the tremor began coming in at around 6:47pm.

The Council for Geo-Science is yet to release information on the exact magnitude of the tremor. Another tremor was felt last month in Boksburg on Gauteng’s East Rand.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi.

‘Tremor was reported in most parts of the city this evening around 6:47pm. However no major incidents have been reported at our call center. Residents are urged to exercise caution and be safe. This earth tremor still has to be confirmed by the Council of Geo-Science in terms of its magnitude. We remain on high alert for any reports that might be reported this evening.”

We are awaiting official confirmation of the #Tremor around Roodepoort/Kagiso/Soweto area. Our emergency teams are combing the area — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) July 22, 2023