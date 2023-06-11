The Council for Geosciences has urged the public to be vigilant as there is a likelihood of aftershocks following this morning’s earth tremor.

The council says the seismic event was moderately larger with a 4.4 magnitude and has also confirmed the epicenter to be on Gauteng’s East Rand.

Emergency Services from Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni says no fatalities or injuries have been reported to them thus far.

However, some people have posted videos and photos on social media of some structural damages to their properties.

The earth tremor occurred at 2:38 this morning and was felt as far as Pretoria.

Willem Meintjes from the council says: “Every earthquake in its nature is unique in its occurrence, so we cannot at this point with definite certainty say that aftershocks might occur. But we would implore the public to remain vigilant as this could be expected as we have seen from prior seismic events of this size.”

VIDEO | Boksburg resident shares experience of tremor: