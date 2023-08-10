Customs officials in Rotterdam seized a shipment of more than 8 000 kg of cocaine concealed in a container of bananas, Dutch prosecutors said on Thursday, the largest on record in the port.

A spokesperson said the drugs had travelled from Ecuador via the Panama Canal to Rotterdam before sniffer dogs found them in a container check on July 13.

The seizure had been kept secret to assist in the investigation, which is continuing.

The drugs, with an estimated value of $660 million have since been destroyed.

No arrests in the case have been made in the Netherlands, the spokesperson said.