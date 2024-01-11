SA stands a good chance of success in case against Israel: Expert

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague is today hearing South Africa’s case against Israel, following the lawsuit filed last month.

The legal dispute centers on South Africa accusing Israel of genocide during its conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Israel has consistently denied these allegations.

Legal expert Dr. Faranaaz Veriava expressed her support for South Africa’s application, citing the nation’s commitment to international law and its status as a party to the genocide convention.

Veriava believes that if the evidence and legal precedents are followed, South Africa stands a good chance of success in the case.

“Firstly, as people that have belief in a system of specific values our constitution values more than that our commitment to international law, we are party to the genocide convention and in that sense, we do support the application. If we follow the evidence, we follow the precedent, then I would envisage that this case would succeed,” Veriava says.

Israel is committing a Genocide or a potential Genocide in Gaza:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ahead of proceedings at The Hague, demonstrators from various parts of the world have gathered outside the court to voice their positions.

The court matter arose in the wake of Israel’s war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Hamas claims that Israel has caused the death of over 23 000 Palestinians in Gaza.

South Africa’s Justice Minister Ronald Lamola is leading the country’s legal team in presenting its case.

Reports indicate growing international support for South Africa in this legal dispute, with countries such as Namibia and Bolivia aligning themselves with the case against Israel.

SA-Israel ICJ case | Protesters march in solidarity with SA

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>