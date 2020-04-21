Nolusindiso Meje, not her real name, tells us about her experience with rape, which subsequently led to a pregnancy.

What happens when one goes through a traumatic experience that changes their lives forever?

In the first episode of our podcast series ‘In First Person’, rape survivor Nolusindiso Meje* opens up to host Bomkazi Malobola about her trauma. She recounts the events that led to the rape, the morning after and the subsequent nightmare that her life became. Following her rape, she fell pregnant and had a child.

In the audio below, Nolusindiso opens up about her experience and how it changed her life:

