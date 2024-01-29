Rand Water and City of Joburg employees shot during event

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Rand Water has confirmed that one of its employees was fatally shot on Monday morning during a handing out of school shoes and uniforms by the entity, at Zakariyya Park community hall in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg.

Rand Water spokesperson, Makenosi Maroo could not immediately share details but says the matter is being investigated and more details will be communicated in due course.

“As an organisation, we are shocked and devastated. We do not have further details but we are working closely with investigators as they assess and investigate the incident.”

Chief Whip of the Johannesburg Council, Sithembiso Zungu, was also shot and wounded in the same incident.

“Councillor Sithembiso Zungu was shot in an incident in Zakariyya Park south of Johannesburg where he was attending official council business. Councillor Zungu is currently alive and receiving medical attention, ” says City of Johannesburg spokesperson, Vusi Gumbi.

The DA in Johannesburg is shocked and appalled following an assassin-style shooting incident at a

donation event in Zakariyya Park today, where school children were gathered to receive school shoes

and uniforms from Rand Water. #RescueJoburg pic.twitter.com/yvqNmCuqMF — DA Joburg Caucus (@DA_JHB) January 29, 2024