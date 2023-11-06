Municipalities must function properly ahead of elections: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa says municipalities must function properly in the run-up to next year’s general election, to demonstrate to South Africans that the ruling party here to serve.

Speaking at the opening of the national congress of the trade union POPCRU in Durban, Ramaphosa acknowledged that the country is experiencing difficulties.

He, however, asked delegates to remember how far the government has come since 1994.

Ramaphosa says the ANC government has made significant progress by building four million houses with the relevant amenities and providing them to the people for free.

“The census that we’ve just had has revealed a great deal about the progress that we have made. Even over the last 10 years, we have been able to make significant strides and progress. For example, the percentage of households in formal dwellings rose from 78 % in 2011 to almost 90% in 2022.”

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech: