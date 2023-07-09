ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned the so-called construction mafia and zama-zamas that they will feel the might of the law.

Ramaphosa was briefing the media in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

Among the 17 people who died in a toxic gas leak in Boksburg earlier this week, at least five were illegal miners.

Ramaphosa says all spheres of government are working together to clamp down on illegal activities in the mining and construction sectors.

Ramaphosa engages with the media:

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, the Association of Construction Project Managers with Nelson Mandela University and the Progressive Socio-Economic Investment Institute hosted a webinar around the construction mafia in the country.

The country has experienced a number of construction delays due to attempts by certain groups to extort a percentage of the construction project fees.

President of the Association of Construction Managers, Anthony Afordofe shares more: