Ramaphosa to participate at SADC Heads of State Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa will participate at the SADC Heads of State and Government Extraordinary Summit in Luanda, Angola.

This is the continuation of the virtual summit that could not conclude its business this week.

The summit will discuss, among other issues, the political and security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the reform process in Lesotho, and the recently concluded elections in Zimbabwe and Eswatini.

The DRC is expected to go to elections before the end of the year.

