President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at the Official Memorial Service in honour of the late founding Speaker of democratic Parliament, Dr Frene Ginwala in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

Ginwala passed away at her home in Cape Town on January 12 at the age of 90, following a stroke two weeks earlier. She was cremated in a private ceremony two days later in accordance with her family’s wishes.

The former Speaker was hailed as a staunch advocate for the rights and empowerment of South African women.

National flags have been flown at half-mast in her honour.

During a memorial service held by the International Women’s Forum of South Africa last week, Ginwala was hailed as an internationalist par excellence.

She was also remembered for the exceptional role she played in the liberation struggle.

Former National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete said, “I remember you preparing for Mwalimu Julius Nyerere’s funeral telling me in your culture you wore a white when someone has passed. I know why from my point of view and I saw that with my mother bringing me garments and I am wearing white because of what you told me.”

Former Cabinet Minister Dr Essop Pahad said, “We remember her as a giant of our struggle but I also remember two things about her. She was an internationalist, let us commit and recommit ourselves to intensify the international solidarity with the embattled people of Palestine in their struggle against Israeli colonialism.”

VIDEO: ANC NEC member Febe Potgieter shares memories of Dr Frene Ginwala:

