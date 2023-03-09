President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to be back in Parliament on Thursday for his first oral reply session for the first quarter.

He will face multiple questions ranging from issues of crime, the Expropriation Bill and what strategic focus areas South Africa will advance during its tenure as the Chair of BRICS.

Ramaphosa will also be asked on whether he intends to dissolve the Department of Public Enterprises.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema wants to know if the President still has confidence in Police Minister Bheki Cele to fight crime after the third quarterly crime statistics revealed that crime remains stubbornly high in the country.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen also wants to know whether the President intends to look at international best practices which reveal that policing is more effective when it is brought closer to the people.

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald wants to know if the President intends to send the Expropriation Bill to the Constitutional Court to determine its constitutionality, before signing it into law.