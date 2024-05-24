Ramaphosa signs GBV and NPA Bills into law

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill, as well as the National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Bill into law.

This as government promises to ensure the safety and security of women against all forms of gender-based violence (GBV) in the country.

President @CyrilRamaphosa signs the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill into law #endGBVF #LeaveNoOneBehind 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/mKetAUiF6a — The Presidency 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) May 24, 2024

Ramaphosa says corruption and GBV are a serious problem in the country.

Speaking at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, Ramaphosa said a National Strategic Plan has been created to help address GBV.

“We want to end once and for all the violence that men perpetrate against girls and women, that is why everyone in the society needs to be involved even as we have made progress in implementing the National Strategic Plan. We’ve also recognised the need for the national response. We are confident that this law that is now legislated will provide much of what we need and will further strengthen the national effort to eradicate violence against women and children.”

Executive Director of GBV Monitor South Africa, Omogolo Taunyane, says signing the bill into law is an important step: