Malema, Ramaphosa nominated as candidates for President

The election of the President of South Africa will not be a walk over.

The Progressive Caucus comprising parties such as the EFF, PAC, UDM, UAT, ATM and Al Jama-Ah have put forward their candidate to contest the State Presidency in the newly-constituted National Assembly in the form of EFF leader Julius Malema.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is presiding over the election.

“I now wish to announce that the candidates that have been properly nominated for the position of President of South Africa are Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa and Mr Julius Sello Malema. Since more than one candidate has been nominated, a secret ballot will take place in terms item 6 of part a of schedule 3 of the constitution.”