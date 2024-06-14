sabc-plus-logo

Home

Malema, Ramaphosa nominated as candidates for President

  • President Cyril Ramaphosa smiles after being nominated as President
  • Image Credits :
  • GCIS
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The election of the President of South Africa will not be a walk over.

The Progressive Caucus comprising parties such as the EFF, PAC, UDM, UAT, ATM and Al Jama-Ah have put forward their candidate to contest the State Presidency in the newly-constituted National Assembly in the form of EFF leader Julius Malema.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is presiding over the election.

“I now wish to announce that the candidates that have been properly nominated for the position of President of South Africa are Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa and Mr Julius Sello Malema. Since more than one candidate has been nominated, a secret ballot will take place in terms item 6 of part a of schedule 3 of the constitution.”

Author

MOST READ
RELATED STORIES