President Cyril Ramaphosa will not be establishing inquiry regarding the “Kill the Boer” chant as the matter is still before the courts.

This is according to Presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, who was briefing the media about the various programmes the President has over the next two weeks.

The DA said earlier this week that it would go to the UN’s Human Rights Council for a ruling on the chant after it was used at the EFF 10th Anniversary celebrations at the weekend.

The EFF has rejected the DA’s announcement. Magwenya says there is different understanding to the song and that any commission of inquiry is not warranted at this stage.

Magwenya also gave an update on the latest regarding Lady R saga.

He says President Ramaphosa will decide on what action to take after receiving the Lady R independent panel report on Friday.

The panel led by retired Judge Phineas Mojapelo was tasked with investigating allegations that South Africa sent weapons to Russia which had invaded Ukraine in February last year.

President Ramaphosa gave the inquiry into the Lady R’s scandal six weeks to conclude its investigation.

Magwenya says the panel has concluded its investigation and now is completing its confidential report before handing it over to President this Friday.