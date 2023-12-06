‘Ramaphosa must face the music for Phala Phala farm theft’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An organisation representing farmers, Stop Farm Murders, has staged a protest outside the Bela-Bela Magistrates Court in Limpopo where accused number one in the Phala Phala farm burglary and theft is applying for bail.

Stop Farm Murders Chairperson, Petrus Sitho, says they want justice in the case in which about R10 million was stolen from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm.

The state is opposing Imanuwela David’s bid for bail as he is considered the mastermind.

Sitho says they also want President Ramaphosa to be held accountable as the owner of the farm.

“We need justice. We need the South African law not to choose sides, all of us are the same…we need the president to also be accountable and also face the music. He must also be arrested because this happened at his farm. This guy who stole money must also not get bail but the president must be accountable.”

VIDEO | Alleged Phala Phala farm robbery mastermind to apply for bail: